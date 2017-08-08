The Voice and American Idol have dominated the TV singing competition field for years, but now Fox is getting into the game with a new show of its own. Fox announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that it would be premiering a new singing competition series called The Four.

Along with the announcement of the show, the rules were released in a statement from the network. "Four super-talented and fiercely competitive singers, chosen from their auditions by the show's panel of music industry experts, will try to defend their coveted spots on the stage, as they are challenged individually by new singers determined to replace them. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed, they'll go home and their challengers will take their place."

The rules for The Four are definitely more complicated than normal , since it seems like the contestants could completely change from week to week. There's also an interactive element to the show, since viewers watching at home can send in auditions every week, hoping to get chosen to be a challenger.

At the end of the season, the four singers left standing will then compete directly against each other. The victor wins the support and guidance of their expert judges in launching their career.

Additional information about The Four, including celebrity panelists and premiere dates, will be released soon. The announcement comes after Fox lost American Idol, which moves over to ABC this coming sseason.