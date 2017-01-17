Jesus (Noah Centineo) is fighting for his life when The Fosters returns later this month -- and there's one person who can probably take the blame for it.

"It's kind of all Mariana's fault, let's be honest," Cierra Ramirez, who plays Mariana, told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews last week. "I know Mariana is left with a lot of guilt and it definitely takes a toll on the family."

It was Mariana (Ramirez) who continued to see Nick (Louis Hunter) even though he had proven to be unstable, and she's the one who convinced Jesus to keep it a secret. Mariana also drank beer while also popping Jesus' ADD medication, which caused her to hallucinate that Nick was coming after her -- sending Jesus into attack mode, which caused him to get hit in the forehead and reactivated his brain injury.

However, it may be a little while before Mariana's full involvement with Jesus' injury gets revealed. The main priority of the Adams-Foster family will be making sure their middle son comes out alright.

"The scariest thing you have to deal with as a parent is your child being in physical danger or harm," Sherri Saum adds. "We just don't know what's going to happen."

Check out the video to get more scoop about what's ahead when The Fosters returns on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8/7c.