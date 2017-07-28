Season 5 of The Fosters is already underway, but there's still much coming our way.

The cast of the Freeform drama couldn't give away all the juicy stuff that's coming in the rest of the season, but TV Guide decided to play a game of "Two Lies and One Spoiler" with the group to get at least some dirt about what we can expect in the rest of the season.

The object of the game is for each member of the cast to give us two made-up storylines in the season and one genuine, bonafide spoiler. We have to say, The Fosters cast is pretty creative. Stef (Teri Polo) could be getting a flesh-eating virus, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) could end up with a shaved head and someone...is going gluten free? Uh, we support healthy lifestyles, we guess.

Check out what the cast gave up as their spoilers. What do you think are the chances of Brandon (David Lambert) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) trying things again? It's out there in the ether now.

The Fosters continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.