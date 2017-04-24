Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) against the Anchor Beach Board of Directors when The Fosters returns this summer and Lena (Sherri Saum) is stuck right in the middle.

Mariana was the loudest voice in the protest to stop Anchor Beach from becoming a private school in the season finale, and that opposition continues this season, which puts Lena in a precarious position as vice principal.

"I need to keep my job, girl! I need to keep this civil and it's getting heated," Saum tells us. "It's going to get worse before it gets better."

But what if Lena were to become the principal? Saum says she's game. "She's always had to run [ideas] by the powers that be. It's thwarted a lot of her efforts," Saum said. "As principal, she can make a lot of these changes she wants happen."

Bonus: She could save Mariana from getting expelled!

