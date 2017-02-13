Jesus (Noah Centineo) has made it through brain surgery and woken up from his medically induced coma on The Fosters, but there's still the lingering question of how his traumatic brain injury (TBI) will affect him going forward.

The most obvious effects are physical ones -- he has to relearn how to walk and speak, for example -- but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

You see, his cognitive abilities are still intact. "He formulates thought very well," Centineo explains. "It's getting it from his brain to his mouth, using two different parts of his body. It's sending signals and that's where the problem lies for Jesus."

That disconnect can be frustrating for a person with a TBI and their caregivers. When Jesus lashes out, the Adams-Foster family will be faced with their toughest test yet.

