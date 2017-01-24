Brandon (David Lambert) ended last season of The Fosters with his Juilliard dreams dashed, thanks to the College Board discovering his SAT-cheating scandal.

So, with his New York plans put permanently on hold, Brandon starts looking for someone to comfort him -- and it shouldn't be too surprising that he turns to Courtney (Denyse Tontz).

Sure, he dumped her with a heartfelt letter when he thought he was winging off to the Big Apple, but now that he's not going to college, maybe he should just get back together with her, right?

Not so fast. While it's obvious in the season premiere that there's still a spark between them, she definitely has a thing or two to say to him before any reunion occurs.

