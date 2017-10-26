Now Playing The Fosters' Maia Mitchell Reveals Why Aaron and Callie Are So Perfect Together

The Fosters will return in 2018!

The Freeform drama will air the second half of their fifth season beginning Tuesday Jan. 9 at 8/7c, TV Guide has learned. The new season will also include the show's landmark 100th episode.

The Fosters left off on a major cliffhanger with Callie (Maia Mitchell) and AJ (Tom Williamson) managing to get Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) inside a church to find sanctuary from the ICE agents trying to deport her for participating in a school protest. The three of them were locked inside the church as blue and red lights flashed around them outside, and they were determined to wait it out until they could get Ximena out and home to her family safely.

By the looks of the first photo released from the season premiere of Callie and AJ still locked inside the church, the mid-season premiere will pick up right where the finale left off — with the teens inside and waiting for the right plan to get them out.

"'The Fosters' has never shied away from tackling important social issues like immigration rights, LGBTQ rights and adoption rights," said Joanna Johnson, executive producer of "The Fosters." "We will continue to tell those important stories this season for those who too often are not heard."

The new season will also bring Callie's senior year of high school to a close, but this latest mixup with the law may be another obstacle to her getting to see her college dreams come true.

The Fosters returns Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8/7c on Freeform.