After everything Callie (Maia Mitchell) has been through, The Fosters fans are happy to see her settling down with someone as kind and level-headed as Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). And according to Mitchell, viewers can expect to see some of Aaron's better qualities rub off on Callie this season.

"I think it's a really positive relationship for Callie," Mitchell told TV Guide on The Fosters set. "I think he really gets her sense of social justice and her need to protect other people, but helps her channel it in a way that isn't self-destructive. So I think he's a really good person for her."

But in addition to helping Callie stop breaking into people's houses and driving around with murderers, Aaron will also be able to lean on Callie a lot moving forward. "I think you definitely see that relationship between Callie and Aaron evolving," Mitchell said. "They definitely progressed to a deeper level when they went to visit his parents' house and [she witnessed] that whole thing that happened with the transphobia and how huge that is for someone to come out, especially in that kind of environment."

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.