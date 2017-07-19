There's trouble in paradise on The Fosters.

Jesus (Noah Centineo) and Emma (Amanda Leighton) managed to make it through Jesus' initial traumatic brain injury and a secret abortion last season, but that appears to be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the trouble these two love birds are in for.

"It definitely gets harder, especially on Emma's part," Centineo told TV Guide when we talked to him last month. "Jesus is this unstable character and she wants to stand by his side, but he's got so much anger from so much -- the abortion, Brandon, all these deceptive lies."

Emma is definitely afraid of Jesus' out-of-control temper and the relationship trouble is definitely an added stress for Jesus as he struggles to get back on track and into school at his appropriate grade. Despite the huge obstacles in the way of this couple, Centineo is optimistic that the good they bring out in each other will win out over their negative circumstances.

"She is his support and he supports her," he said. "It's a rough situation, but I think they'll figure it out."