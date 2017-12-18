The Fosters left off with things looking pretty bad for Callie's (Maia Mitchell) mentor Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) in the midseason finale.

She, Callie and AJ (Tom Williamson) holed up in a church to save Ximena from being detained and deported by ICE Agents. The teens temporarily have sanctuary, but can't stay in the church forever, so Stef (Teri Polo) has to work fast to come up with a solution to get them out without letting Ximena get arrested.

Here Is When The FostersReturns

That's going to prove to be even more complicated than originally suspected. In our exclusive clip from the Season 5 midseason premiere, Stef is told by the ICE agents that Ximena's DACA status — the program that allows her to stay in the country legally — is actually expired. If that's the case, Stef has a lot less ground to stand on when it comes to getting Ximena out safely and back to her parents.

Will the Adams-Foster family be able to save Ximena or are they going to have to watch her family be split apart?

The Fosters returns Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8/7c on Freeform.