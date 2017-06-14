There's one big question looming when The Fosters returns for its fifth season later this summer: Will Callie (Maia Mitchell) be able to escape Diamond's (Hope Olaide Wilson) pimp before she has to do something she can never take back?

At the end of last season, Callie offered herself to go with Diamond so she wouldn't get beat up by her pimp. The idea was that Stef (Teri Polo) would track Callie's phone and find both girls before anything got too serious -- but Callie's phone ended up in a drug bag and went halfway to L.A. as Stef followed behind.

The Fosters Mega Buzz: The Anchor Beach Protests Get Worse Before They Get Better

That means Callie was stranded in a seedy hotel with a pimp and no way to escape. TVGuide.com has obtained exclusive first look photos of Callie and Diamond in the season premiere. The good news is the girls look relatively unscathed -- and might be able to escape! Check out the images below.

Maia Mitchell and Hope Olaide Wilson, The Fosters

Maia Mitchell, The Fosters

The Fosters returns July 11 at 8/9c on Freeform.