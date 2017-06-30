It's time for a new season of The Fosters, which means its time for a new family portrait. From the looks of it, the Adams-Foster gang is all grown up.

Not to mention, they all look really good. TVGuide.com has obtained an exclusive first look at the new season's portrait so you can see just how much everyone has changed for this season. Please check out Stef's (Teri Polo) high fashion situation happening here and don't even get us started on how Jude (Hayden Byerly) has grown another few inches.

The Fosters

The Fosters Season 5 will pick up moments after Season 4 left off, with Callie (Maia Mitchell) stuck in a hotel room with Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) and her pimp as Stef follows Callie's cell signal in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is leading her fellow students in a protest against Anchor Beach turning into a private school and tensions are rising to a boiling point.

The Fosters returns Tuesday, July 11 at 8/7c on Freeform.