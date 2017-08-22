[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of The Fosters]

Callie may have finally found true love on The Fosters.

Tuesday's episode marked an important milestone for Callie Adams-Foster (Maia Mitchell) and her new boyfriend Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). The two love birds have been taking their time to get to know each other over the past season and a half, but after breaking and entering, car accidents and awkward family dinners they proved they were finally ready to take their relationship to an intimate level.

It started with a hike and a dip under a waterfall. Then Aaron broached the subject of sex again, this time with much more progressive results. They were able to get past all of the extra curricular stress surrounding their relationship and have a deep conversation about how they see each other -- and what they see is what they want. It didn't take too much talking after that for them to end up at Aaron's apartment with lighted candles and some mood music.

"Sex for Aaron is a very vulnerable thing, so I think he has a playlist and lights candles because he wants to make sure that Callie feels safe and Callie feels comfortable," Fletcher explains to TV Guide. "Her being comfortable and her feeling safe makes him feel comfortable and makes him feel more safe. The playlist, the candles and all of that and it being extremely romantic just helps him feel like he's doing everything right. That's really important to him, that he feels like he's not making her feel unsafe or like she has to do something that she doesn't want to do."

It's not just the candles and music that make Aaron a good fit for Callie, though. Callie's previous romantic relationships have been problematic in many ways. They often approach the sexual level when she's feeling panicked or stressed. Even if the sex isn't complicated, Callie's previous partners have caused issues in her personal life outside the bedroom. Aaron supports her in a way that Brandon (David Lambert) and AJ (Tom Williamson) never did.

"Aaron is quite the gentleman. He's a big teddy bear," Fletcher said. "He really wants to make sure that these past experiences of hers, while they may be really difficult and really intense and extreme, that he makes her feel safe and that she has a lot of control in the situation. I think she does, not just in the sexual component of their relationship -- but I think overall, in their relationship she has a lot of control...That's really great because I don't think we've seen that in a lot of her past relationships. The guys have been a little bit controlling and a little bit judgmental, whereas Aaron just wants her to be authentically herself all the time. He just wants her to be safe about it."

Of course, it wouldn't be The Fosters if the scene didn't have a greater social impact than just progress for Callie in her romantic life. Callie and Aaron's relationship is the first teenage cisgender and transgender relationship on TV. The fact that they are together and had sex goes a long way toward representing to the world how normal, healthy relationships of these types really work. That's also important for Fletcher as a trans man.

"I hope that people watching this show can see how it's not only normal, but how loving and sweet and romantic it can be. In a lot of ways trans people are fetishized or thought of in a weird sexual deviant kind of way. That's kind of weird and not the case," Fletcher explained. "This episode does [a really good job] of showing just how normal and loving this relationship is and it doesn't matter that Callie is cisgender and Aaron is transgender."

Callie and Aaron will continue to grow closer as The Fosters continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.