Tuesday's episode will be a very special installment of The Fosters because it's the first time that cast member Danny Nucci (Mike) is stepping behind the camera.

Nucci has been the patriarch-adjacent to the Adams-Foster family for over four seasons, and now he really got to put that into practice by directing his TV family for Season 5's second episode -- but how did he do?

TV Guide caught up with Nucci and the rest of his cast mates to talk about what it was like taking on the new challenge of having such a familiar face directing them in every scene. As it turns out, the cast had a great time with Nucci at the helm! Teri Polo commended him for his energy while the younger stars were grateful to have someone who knows them so well instructing them behind the scenes.

Although, Nucci didn't take on this gig completely on his own. The actor admits that he had some help in the directing department from executive producer Bradley Bredeweg to ensure the episode still had that specific Fosters feeling.

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.