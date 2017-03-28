[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Fosters! Read at your own risk.]

It's official: Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) are a for-sure item on The Fosters. Fans have been expecting the two to become a real couple ever since Aaron kissed Callie on the beach following their coffee shop meet-cute, but it took some breaking and entering, a car accident, some other relationship breakups and a trip to Los Angeles to bring the two lovebirds together.

Despite the trials and tribulations it took for Callie and Aaron to get to this point, the new storyline is another groundbreaking move for the Freeform show that has consistently pushed boundaries for better inclusion and representation of the LGBTQ community. It's the first time a lead heroine of a teen drama has entered into a romantic relationship with a transgender character.

"[The episode] touches on a lot of things for trans kids, especially the relationship between Callie and Aaron. It's really important that we do see the heroine female of a show in a relationship with a trans man," Mitchell said to TVGuide.com about the new development. "I think it's breaking down barriers. I don't think I've seen that, especially not on a show with our demographic. It's a really important issue and it's going to speak to a lot of people, particularly the trans community. I'm really proud of it."

It's important to remember that in The Fosters pilot Callie had the nerve to ask Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) if they're "dykes." Since that opening episode, Callie has had to adjust her own point of view about LGBTQ stereotypes and has become one of the most open-minded people on the show. The Fosters began addressing trans issues in Season 2, when it introduced Cole (Tom Phelan) as Callie's roommate in the Girls United group home. Cole also eventually developed feelings for Callie, but it never turned into an actual romance.

The show has taken its time building a relationship between Aaron and Callie, though, solidifying their bond through various hardships. A trip to Los Angeles for Aaron's father's birthday and a subsequent explosive family dinner helped push their bond to a new level. Callie walked away with a deeper understanding of the struggles Aaron had to endure in order to be who he is and Aaron realized that Callie is someone who will fiercely defend him under the most difficult of circumstances.

"[Callie] does feel so strongly about this issue and about this character. She has a lot of love for Aaron," Mitchell said. "He's so helpful to her and such a huge person in her life, that I think she's just fiercely protective of him. That kind of comes out and I think she doesn't really know her boundaries in terms of that. Ultimately, I think it brings them closer. He does appreciate the fact that she's sticking up for him and that she is open-minded, and does accept him fully."

Callie and Aaron's relationship is definitely good news for the young couple, but their most trying hardship still lies ahead. The date has been set for Callie's trial and their romance might be cut short if she ends up being sent to prison for the hit-and-run accident she was involved in at the beginning of the season.

The Fosters continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.