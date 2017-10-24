Just when we were getting used to wedding bells ringing on The Flash, another huge life development gets thrown our way -- a surprise pregnancy! Settle down, it's not Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton). The lucky soon-to-be parents are actually Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet)!

In the final scene of tonight's episode, Cecile and Joe settled their squabbles about selling Joe's old-as-dirt house when Cecile said she's comfortable keeping the house that Joe raised his kids in. Why? It's the perfect place to raise their own child. That sweet moment wasn't joyous for everyone. Joe didn't exactly zoom out to buy a Baby on Board sticker.

The vacant, silent stare he left us with indicates he was either having a heart attack, or he's maybe not so stoked on raising another baby when he was just getting used to being an empty nester. We think he'll probably get on board sooner rather than later -- he's an awesome dad, after all -- but for now, he's too catatonic to start picking out lightning bolt onesies.

A new baby is also a fitting addition to the family this week, since Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) announced he'd be leaving the team and the city.

After getting a break-up cube from Jesse (Violett Beane) -- which needs to become the standard break-up method on all earths, ASAP -- Wally realized he needed to focus on himself now that the team didn't need him to be The Flash anymore. This is huge news! Firstly, it means Kid Flash will no longer be part of the team. Secondly... does this mean Lonsdale is leaving the show behind for good? Or will he really only be a call away and able to pop in for cameos at the drop of a hat? Let's hope for the latter option.

If you're worried about the gaping hole Wally's exit will leave in the team, never fear! Harry (Tom Cavanagh) is here!

Besides dropping off his daughter's break-up cube, Harry's stop on Earth 1 was mostly a way to work him back into the team, which is such a relief. We loved H.R., but Harry just seems to fit into Team Flash in a way we missed last year. Plus, when you're going up against someone as smart as The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), you're going to need all the big brains you can get.

