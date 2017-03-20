Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Although it might be unexpected for two superhero shows like The Flash and Supergirl to host a musical episode, anyone who knows anything about the two casts of the CW-DC Comics series has known it was only a matter of time. Because as good as Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist and the rest of the stars of Flash and Supergirl are at fighting evil on TV, they are equally skilled when it comes to belting out a ballad and doing a little soft-shoe.

Don't believe us? Check out the stars of The Flash and Supergirl casts' best musical moments below!

Before we fell for him as Barry Allen, Grant Gustin had us swooning on Glee.

Tom Cavanagh can not only sing. He can sing Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" in French!

Melissa Benoist also showed some love for Britney during her two-season tenure on Glee.

Forget vibing. Carlos Valdes' real superpower is his voice.

We were not shocked to learn Joe West's Earth-2 doppelganger was a singer, since Jesse L. Martin starred in one of the most iconic Broadway musicals of all friggin' time!

It's honestly a travesty that Keiynan Lonsdale isn't singing or dancing in the crossover, seeing as the Dance Academy alum knows how to move...

... and also happens to have the voice of an angel. Seriously. What gives?

No matter how much we love Jeremy Jordan on Supergirl, he will always be Jack Kelly from Broadway's Newsies.

OK, and he'll also be Jimmy in Smash. #NeverForgetSmash #TeamIvy

A Broadway staple and former folk singer, Victor Garber is honestly too good for this world.

One of the many reasons we're constantly impressed by the musical prowess of Team Flash: They don't even need words to serenade you.

And their harmonies are on point!

In between starring in the Arrowverse, and on Doctor Who and Torchwood, John Barrowman has found the time to release eight studio albums and cover that song from Twilight you hear at every wedding nowadays.

And if you're wondering why Danielle Panabaker isn't singing in the musical crossover, look no further than this clip from an old episode of The Flash.

The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover "Duet" airs Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW.

