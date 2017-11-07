Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line atTwitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

The Flash's latest crossover features a visit from Arrow's Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) as the girls celebrate Iris' (Candice Patton) bachelorette party, but the boys are actually the ones that end up having a blast.

Thanks to a powerful little potion from Cisco (Carlos Valdes) that happens to be way stronger than the one from Season 1, Barry (Grant Gustin) spends most of the night in a state of extreme intoxication, which is, of course, hilarious. We'll see the complete spectrum of drunk emotion from Barry in Tuesday's episode: happy drunk, hungry drunk, sad drunk, and everyone's favorite, cuddly drunk.

Of course, all this partying does have one major downside: Barry will be too sauced to save everyone. But in an episode all about girl power, it should come as no surprise that the female members of Team Flash will have no problem stepping up and stopping the bad guys in between their raucous bachelorette festivities.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.