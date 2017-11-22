Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

By now, most of us know from the awesome trailer that the big WestAllen wedding in the four-part CW superhero crossover has a few very rude party crashers, thus the ensuing chapel fight between Teams Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and Legends against a band of Earth-X nazis.

What you might not know is that this wedding has another very mysterious guest whose intentions seem far less deadly than the other crashers. Keep your eye out for an adorably awkward caterer who approaches Barry to help calm any pre-wedding jitters, because this girl seems way too jazzed to be watching Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry (Grant Gustin) take their vows.

We've got our theories about who she is — not to mention what her connection to Barry and Iris could be — but we'll keep them to ourselves for now. The fact that she's played by Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Secret Circle) should give you a hint though.

The four-part Arrow-verse crossover event begins Monday at 8/7c on The CW.