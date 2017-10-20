Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) may have tackled their first relationship hurdle on The Flash, but Gypsy's dad, Breacher (Danny Trejo), is set to appear in the fourth episode of Season 4, and his visit won't exactly be a walk in the park... especially for Cisco.

"[Breacher] shows up in the midst of Cisco and Gypsy totally vibing -- no pun intended -- each other and just being on a love high," Camacho told TV Guide. "He shows up and really kind of throws a wrench into what they got going on. All of the sudden he's like, 'Who are you? How dare you think you're good enough for my daughter. Let's see what you got.'"

Camacho tells us that Cisco will have to prove himself to Breacher, but how does one impress an interdimensional bounty hunter, especially one as esteemed as Breacher? Well, you run.

"That leads to this very awesome, thorough hunt for Cisco that [Breacher] is on," Camacho tells us, implying that the two will play a game of catch-me-if-you-can. "It's definitely putting Cisco to the test as to whether he can stand up and prove himself to my dad."

Sounds to us like we might get an awesome breach chase as Cisco tries his best to outrun Breacher, but will he be able to do it and win his approval?

