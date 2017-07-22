The CW announced three new cast additions to The Flash on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Danny Trejo has joined the show as Breacher, the father of Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), who is a feared intergalactic bounty hunter from Earth-19 and has a major problem with anyone who threatens his daughter.

Meanwhile, The 100star Neil Sandilands will arrive as Clifford Davoe, a.k.a. The Thinker, who will engage in a season-long battle with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) that the network is dubbing "the fastest man alive versus the fastest mind alive."

Last, but certainly not least, Dominion star Kim Engelbrecht will portray The Mechanic, who serves as Davoe's right-hand mechanic and engineers snazzy devices to aid in his mission to fix humanity by way of his mega-mind.

With the addition of these three to the roster for the show's fourth season, it's clear Barry Allen's gonna need to crank up his running speed even more.

The Flash returns to The CW on October 10th at 8/7c.