The Flash's latest villain was a little weird, considering her meta powers gave her the ability to control any effigy and bring it to life. Translation: Beware the statues.

This episode also served as a bit of a training montage for Barry (Grant Gustin) and Elongated Man a.k.a. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer), especially considering Ralph isn't exactly hero material right off the bat like Barry was. It should be no surprise that a guy who framed someone he thought was guilty for murder is someone more obsessed with catching the bad guy than protecting the innocent. Still, Barry learned the hard way than when push comes to shove, Ralph would rather close the case than save a person in peril — not exactly heroic.

Ralph shaped up by the end of the episode though, and his emotional journey was worth the wait and the slightly misogynistic jokes about women's measurements. He even ended up battling a T-Rex statue to prove he'd learned his lesson about prioritizing innocents over justice.

The Flash also managed to respectfully handle a subplot about appropriated Native American artifacts with surprising tact.

The villain of the week was an activist, desperately trying to reclaim Sioux artifacts from museums and private collectors. While she was certainly evil — hello, she killed people — it was a little hard to get on board with Team Flash's mission to keep these artifacts locked away for public consumption instead of returning them to the Native American tribesman they'd been stolen from in the first place.

Luckily, Ralph managed to show us he does have a few sincere bones in his super-bendy body, revealing that he might have accidentally sent the artifacts in question back to the Sioux instead of back to the museum like he was supposed to. The Flash managed to tactfully point out that protecting the innocent doesn't always mean following the letter of the law, especially when the letter of the law is what's hurting people.

Pair that with some adorable (and sort of creepy) finger balloon-animal action, and we're liking Ralph more and more every day.

