Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing The Flash: Carlos Valdes Talks Cisco and Gypsy's Relationship

Remember all those times executive producer Todd Helbing promised this season of The Flash would be lighter and more like Season 1. It's clear that tonight's episode is exactly what he was talking about.The tone and the pace of "Mixed Signals" was all about the fun and it was a nice return to form for the show.

Sure, we're all likely going to linger to long on the mystery of how Kilg%re got his powers and what they have to do with The Thinker, but in the meantime, distract yourself with all the funniest moments from tonight's episode.

The Flash's Jessica Camacho Teases Gypsy and Cisco's First Fight

1) Barry's (Grant Gustin) Risky Business opening

We will never argue with seeing Barry dancing in boxers.

The Flash

2) Cisco's (Carlos Valdes) dead body reaction

"This totally ruins Sriracha for me."

The Flash



3) Cisco knowing Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) is the real threat here

Cisco: "Dude, I'm protecting you from her. She would have vaporized you guys."

Gypsy: "He's not lying."

The Flash

4) That entire therapy scene with Barry and Iris (Candice Patton)

Iris: "Eddie and Ronnie... my mother, HR, Laurel, Snart."

Barry: "We've been to a few funerals."

The Flash



5) When you realize Cisco might be a hoarder

"Take note people, it's only hoarding if it doesn't pay off."

The Flash: What Happened to Barry? - and More Burning Questions

6) Dating advice from Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker)

"You, my friend, are in so much trouble."

The Flash

7) Gypsy's reaction to Cisco running off again

"It's like he doesn't know that he's a dead man."

Tumblr

8) This little awkwardness

The dopey music playing over it was just a bonus

The Flash



9) The awful truth about Santa

Gypsy: "You guys have a magical elfling in a red suit, that breaks into your house and eats your cookies."

Cisco: "Actually he's the boss of the elves, so like, maybe do your research before?"

The Flash

10) The self-destruct feature in the new suit

"I'm sorry, have we not faced an evil version of Barry before?! My mistake!"

The Flash

We've missed you Flash sense of humor while you were stuck in the Speed Force. It's good to have you back.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.