The Flash may have revealed who DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) was early on this year, but the reason he's been toying with Barry (Grant Gustin) has been a mystery so far. Until now that is.

In tonight's midseason finale, DeVoe kidnapped Barry and held him prisoner in his underground lair before revealing why he's carefully constructed the chessboard that is Central City. As it turns out, that little degenerative disorder eating away at DeVoe's body thanks to his powers can only be fixed one way — getting a new body all together.

That body? It turned out to be Dominic (Kendrick Sampson), a sexy, new telepath meta we met in this very episode, whom Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) helped escape Amunet's (Katee Sackhoff) captivity. It's a shame that a guy so sweet with such cool powers is now our villain, mostly because we were really starting to like him but also because it looked like Caitlin was really starting to like him. That girl's romantic life is just a lost cause at this point.

DeVoe didn't stop at a new body though. He left his old one behind in the most inconvenient place: Murdered on Barry's living room floor.

As the cops burst through Barry's front door, he had a choice to make. Run and be hunted down and imprisoned for murder or stay and try to prove his innocence. Barry decided not to run for the first time in his life, but that means he's headed to jail.

Proving he didn't murder DeVoe will be difficult, especially seeing as DeVoe got a restraining order against him a couple weeks earlier for his admittedly unhinged investigation. Plus, it's not like he can just come out and say, "Hey, I'm the Flash and DeVoe body-jumped into a telepath so he could frame me for murder because he's my arch-nemesis this season." Who would buy that?

Revealing his secret identity is something he's going to have to consider though if the promo for The Flash's return in January is any indication. Will Barry risk outing himself as the city's hero to avoid standing trial?

The Flash returns Tuesday, January 26, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, a parent company of The CW)