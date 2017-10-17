Romance never did come easy to characters on The Flash, and that's not going to change just because Barry (Grant Gustin) is finally back in the same dimension as Iris (Candice Patton). While WestAllen will head to couple's therapy this week, there's another romance you should keep an eye on: that of Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy (Jessica Camacho).

During Barry's imprisonment in the speed force, Cisco and Gypsy have apparently been carrying on an adorable little courtship, and they're in full-blown honeymoon mode. Honeymoons can't last forever though, and there are rough waters ahead for this 'ship.

TV Guide caught up with Jessica Camacho to find out what's coming next for the happy couple.

Where do we pick up with Cisco and Gypsy in this courtship period of theirs?

Jessica Camacho: I think when we pick up with them, you're definitely going to see how their relationship has progressed in terms of their closeness and them kind of solidifying their coupledom. I think we find Gypsy quite smitten and Cisco as well. They're in this kind of cool stage of their relationship, where they're close and they're flirty and we're seeing this whole new side of Gypsy in love.

Do you think this is new ground for her, since she doesn't seem like a mushy romance person?

Camacho: Gypsy disclosed to Cisco that there was someone in her past and she cared about him a lot, and he's gone now, and that was a while ago. So I know that Gypsy's been in a relationship, but I definitely think that no one has brought out the gushy in her quite like Cisco. In that way, it's absolutely new ground for her. I think this relationship, the dynamic between them is just so fun for her and sweet and flirty. I think she's just got a giant, ridiculous crush on him and thinks that he's just the cutest. He makes her smile and he makes her laugh, and that kind of playfulness is absolutely new ground for Gypsy, who's used to being this kind of stoic, a-- kicking, get the job done bounty hunter. I think she's kind of enamored with the way she feels about him and how much fun they're having with each other.

They go through a rough patch in this episode though; what can you tease about that?

Camacho: I think just like any relationship, there's expectations. Gypsy thinks they're going to go on a date, and she's been looking forward to this and she travels to his Earth, and it's like, "C'mon babe, you ready?" and he's hard at work. He's got important business at hand, and I think while she understands that, it's also like, "Well, but we had a date. We've been looking forward to this." She's going through that part of the relationship, where you have your hopes up and you find yourself being let down. There's this whole kind of tension, and I think she's uncomfortable with that as well. To have to accept to herself that her feelings are hurt -- she's not used to that. I don't think she deals with that very well, having hurt feelings because of a guy. So she lets him know, and I guess we have to see if he redeems himself.

We've seen inter-dimensional relationships on this show don't always pan out, so what is it about Cisco and Gypsy's relationship that makes it work?

Camacho: I think anybody that's been in a long distance relationship, you're able to understand how hard it is. I don't think for our meta humans that's any different. Like I said, the really unique bond that they have makes it worth while, certainly for her. I think she's found in him someone who is worth waiting for, and someone who is worth showing up for. I don't know, I think it's that certain thing that you sometimes can't nail down about a person that keeps popping up in your thoughts and in your heart. Cisco is that person for her.

What are you most excited for everyone to see in this episode?

Camacho: I'm excited for everyone to see a side of Gypsy as she's just exploring herself. Just as the audience is discovering it, and she's also discovering it. You know, this kind of love side of her. I'm excited for them to see that dynamic between Gypsy and Cisco. We've never really seen that kind of softness and mushiness, and I think that's going to be really fun to witness.

