Another CW star is speaking out in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Kreisberg — the executive producer of The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. He is currently suspended from production while Warner Bros. investigates harassment claims made by 15 women and four men.

The news has already prompted Arrowverse stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Emily Bett Rickards, Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Caity Lotz and Maisie Richardson-Sellers to speak out on the matter, and now Grant Gustin is adding his voice into the mix.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor addressed the harassment stories currently dominating the news. "I sometimes forget I live in a world where not everyone has the same rights and privileges as I do," he wrote. "Hearing of different men, again and again, especially in the industry that I work in, treating women as if they are less than, and both physically and emotionally abusing them has become a daily occurrence. This is not okay. This can't become our new normal."

He went on to express his desire to be a better ally while also showing his support for the women who have come forward. "I want to be a better man, a better ally. And I especially want all the women in my life to know that I hear them, I stand with them, and I support them," he added. "I'm in awe of not just all of the women who have spoken out these last few weeks, but any woman who has ever done so. I can't imagine how terrifying it must be and how much courage and strength it takes. These women are the real superheroes, and they should be treated as such."

The Flash co-star Candice Patton also opened up about the recent allegations. "I have many thoughts but do not feel calm or ready to speak on the issue (and other issues) in a productive way right now," she tweeted in response to a fan that asked about her thoughts on statements made by Benoist, Rickards and Lotz.

See their full responses below.

I stand with my sisters 1000%.



(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)