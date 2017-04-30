Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Congratulations are in order for The Flash star Grant Gustin!

The superhero actor revealed that he is now engaged to longtime girlfriend LA Thoma. Gustin shared the news on Saturday with an Instagram post showing off the smiling pair posing with Thoma's sparkly new bauble at the beach just after she'd said yes.

A rep for the actor confirmed to ET Online that the two became engaged on Saturday after the two went off on an exercise session in the sun and sand. Thoma had recently moved in with Gustin in his Venice, Calif. home, and now it looks like they're ready to take an even bigger step together.

Following their celebratory picture announcement, social media shares of support came pouring in for the happy couple, including a snap from actress and friend Leela Rothenberg of Gustin and Thoma sharing a glimpse of the engagement ring on a FaceTime call.

DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!! ❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍 @lathoma3 @grantgust I LOVE LOVE. A post shared by leelarothenberg (@leelarothenberg) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Gustin and Thoma have been dating for several months and have been coy about showing off their relationship on social media. So, it's clear Gustin's not rushing into this, even if it's something his on-screen alter ego Barry Allen might be tempted to do (and did, as the recent strained engagement with Iris proves).

No word yet on when the real-life happy couple will hit the aisle, but here's hoping it's a super shindig.