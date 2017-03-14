Barry (Grant Gustin) returns to the Speed Force in The Flash this week, but this trip doesn't go nearly as well as the last time.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, Barry journeys back into the Speed Force in the hopes of rescuing Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale), only to be confronted by Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett). Of course, this isn't actually Eddie, who sacrificed himself in Season 1 in order to stop Reverse-Flash from ever being born. Instead, it's one of the Speed Force's cruel ways to remind Barry of the pain he's caused and the lives that have been lost because of him.

"I think you'll find we're not going to be as accommodating as we were the last time you visited us... We gave you your speed back because you said you'd come to terms with your mother's death. But you lied to us," the Speed Force as Eddie says of Barry's decision to create Flashpoint. "Choices have consequences, and I'm afraid we can't let you make any more choices like that."

Uh-oh! It looks like Barry will have to take on the entire Speed Force to rescue Wally, which sounds like it will suck for Barry -- but make for some super great TV.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)