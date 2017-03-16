The Expanse, which returned to Syfy in January greeted by high anticipation after a well-received first season, has been renewed for a third season, the network announced Thursday. It will return for 13 episodes in 2018.

"The Expanse is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television," said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. "We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series' brilliant cast and crew."

In Season 2, The Expanse is all about action and answers

The Expanse takes place in a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become swept up in a vast conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling book series, the show's second season began after a genocide -- with characters including Holden (Steven Strait), Miller (Thomas Jane) and others struggling to plot their next move as Mars and Earth inch closer to war. Showrunners include Naren Shankar (CSI) as well as Oscar-nominated screenwriting partners Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man), who also executive produce.

Syfy made another big decision earlier today when it renewed its time-travel series 12 Monkeys for a fourth and final season. The adaptation of the Terry Gilliam movie has also received positive reviews from critics and fans.

The Expanse is currently airing Season 2 episodes Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy. Season 3 of 12 Monkeys premieres in May.