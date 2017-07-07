Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

The ExorcistSeason 2 has captured John Cho for Season 2.

The Star Trek actor will join the horror series next season as Andrew Kim, "a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle," TVGuide.com has learned.

The casting also gives us a big clue as to where Season 2 will take place. When one of the children under Andrew's care is targeted by a powerful force, Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Marcus (Ben Daniels) head west, "setting themselves on a collision course with Hell."

Cho's casting exactly one month after the announcement that series regulars Geena Davis, Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka and Brianne Howey will not be returning for the sophomore season as the show expands to other stories of paranormal possession.

The Exorcist is based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty and was created by Jeremy Slater.

The Exoricst Season 2 returns later this year on Fox.