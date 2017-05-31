James Franco with a big '70s pornstache? Maggie Gyllenhaal in a curly blonde wig? The Wire's David Simon making his long-awaited return to episodic television? We are so in.

HBO released the first teaser for The Deuce on Wednesday, Simon and fellow Wire producer George Pelecanos' new series set in and around Times Square, the epicenter of the sex industry in the scuzzy '70s. The clip is scored by Curtis Mayfield's immortal jam "Move On Up" and sets up the dirty, sexy, dangerous atmosphere of old New York. The series tracks the rise of the porn industry from its legalization in the early '70s through the mid '80s.

Franco stars in dual roles as Vincent and Frankie Martino, whose bar becomes a Mafia front, along with Gyllenhaal as Candy Merrell, a prostitute who sees an opportunity in the emerging -- and legal -- porn industry.

Add The Deuce to your Watchlist

Simon's last project for HBO was the miniseries Show Me A Hero in 2015. HBO last visited New York in the '70s with last year's Vinyl, which didn't work out. We'll see what happens with The Deuce, but we have a good feeling about this one.

The Deuce premieres Sunday, September 10 at 9/8c on HBO.