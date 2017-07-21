Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

The offspring of your favorite Disney villains and heroes are back for more singing and frenetic dancing in Descendants 2, the follow up to the 2015 musical.

As Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) continue to adjust to life in Auradon, Mal (Dove Cameron) struggles with her new good girl image and flees back to the Isle of the Lost. There, she is shocked to find that Ursala's daughter Uma (China Anne McClain), Hook's son Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gaston's son Gil (Dylan Playfair ) have taken control of the island.

The film serves up plenty of musical numbers and even a voice cameo from Whoopi Goldberg, but also raised a ton of questions. 27 to be exact. So without further adieu, here's what was weighing on my mind while watching this jaunty fairytale musical.

Doesn't this feel like the opening of Macbeth?

Why are they singing about being rotten to the core? Aren't they reformed?

So why is Ben king when his parents are still alive and in good health?

Who is that girl with the awesome highlights and what have you done with Mal?

Why does Hook's son Harry have a Scottish accent while everyone else has an American one?

Why is he wearing a fake hook when he clearly uses his real hand in the musical numbers? Would we not know who he was without it?

Is the talking dog gonna be okay?

How much do you think it costs to run the A/C in that castle school? Does 93% of their budget go toward running Carlos' 3D printer?

How can I get my hands on Mal's spell book to create my own feast out of a grilled cheese sandwich and Oreos?

Is that giant gold bridge invisible to people who aren't using it?

Why are they sneaking off to the island in a limo? Isn't that the least inconspicuous vehicle?

Why is Evvie's island wardrobe so amazing?

Why does Gaston's son Gil look so much like Heath Ledger?

Why is Ursala's daughter Uma a pirate?

Does anyone else notice their lips don't match the words they are singing?

Why did Hook's son suddenly decide he preferred eyeliner more than halfway through the movie?

Why is Uma so talented? She's hands-down the best singer in this movie.

Where is Lonnie's Mushu? Doesn't everyone need a talking dragon for moral support?

Why did this movie suddenly turn into Pirates of the Carribean: At World's End, complete with the antagonist becoming a giant sea creature?

Why did Ben growl like a beast if he wasn't going to go full beast mode?

How did Mal get changed so quickly?

Why doesn't Jay wear fancy manbuns all the time?

If there's a Descendants 3, can we see Dr. Facilier's undoubtedly suave yet conniving offspring?

Did they ever fix the talking dog situation? Is someone else going to address that? Is he gonna be okay?

