



Netflix announced the premiere date for Marvel's The Defenders in the most convoluted way possible.

In the brief teaser released on YouTube, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) are riding an elevator in Midland Circle Financial, the mysterious corporation that was behind the literal plot hole in Daredevil's second season. After a few awkward moments riding in silence, Jessica Jones smashes the security camera at the 08:18:20:17 mark.

If that wasn't proof enough for you of The Defenders' premiere date (which we totally get if it wasn't), if you type in the numbers in the teaser's upper left-hand corner into your browser it will redirect you to the website for The New York Bulletin, the newspaper where Daredevil's Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) works. At the bottom of the page, there's a note to watch The Defenders beginning Aug. 18.

Marvel's The Defenders is bring back Elektra - but on whose side?

More interesting, perhaps, is one of the newspaper covers above the premiere date. In addition to showing off cover stories about the heroes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the first cover -- which seemingly corresponds to The Defenders -- teases an "earthshaking groundbreaking" by Midland Circle and a "crackpot scientist" who is seeking a "lost city."

We already knew Midland Circle would be playing a role on The Defenders, but now we wonder how this scientist and his secret city fit into the mix. Looks like we'll have to wait until Aug. 18 to find out!