Maybe you're tuning into Netflix's Marvel's The Defenders for its awesome superhero team up or for its kick-ass action sequences, but I'm tuning in to see Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) wreck Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) with insult after insult.

But if you can't wait until Friday to see that go down, just take a look at the shows' twitter feeds, which are teaming up for some pre-release fun in character. Including more barbs thrown by Jessica towards Danny.

The Luke Cage Twitter account started things off with a simple hype tweet for the new season, with Daredevil responding.

You and Claire? Well, that's new. — Daredevil (@Daredevil) August 17, 2017

Cage replied, and Iron Fist made the mistake of chiming in.

I wish you both love, strength and harmony. — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) August 17, 2017

And then Jessica saw her opening and dropped the rekting ball.

Shut up, Danny. — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) August 17, 2017

Yeah, Danny. Shut up.

The Defenders premieres Aug. 18 on Netflix.