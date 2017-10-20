The CW's is getting itself some Stranger Things blood with its most recent project announcement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW will partner with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy to develop a haunted house drama called Epiphany, which sounds like the perfect pairing of sleuth-y and spooky. The drama is a psychological thriller about a group of gifted strangers recruited to a Gilded Age mansion to solve a complex code that lies within the structure's walls.

Is it just us, or does this sounds like a show hatched from the mind of someone who's done one too many escape rooms? Beyond that short description there aren't any details about what makes these strangers "gifted" or why exactly they've been recruited. But you can bet that the house won't take their poking around lightly.

On top of snagging a heavyweight like Levy, Epiphany also has the advantage of sounding completely unlike any of the other shows currently in development for The CW.

The second season of Stranger Things premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.