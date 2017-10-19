If the CW's not careful, it might fill up all its future time slots next year with comic book adaptations!

In addition to developing a series based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Variety reports The CW has also started working on a new comic book adaptation called Project 13. The show would focus on Traci Thirteen, a twenty-something forensic scientist and believer in the paranormal, who discovers her own hidden extra-sensory abilities when she joins Dr. Terrance Thirteen, her estranged, skeptic father, to investigate mysterious cases of the paranormal and unexplained phenomena.

While certainly not one of DC's heavy-hitters like Batman and Superman, Traci's story is still a good option for the CW to expand its ever-evolving superhero repertoire. It's unclear whether Project 13 would be added to the Arrowverse or exist as a standalone series like the upcoming Black Lightning.