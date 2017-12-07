Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Although Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip may have just celebrated 70 years of marriage in real life, the second season of The Crown focuses on a tougher time for the couple.

When the Netflix series returns, The Crown will take on the Profumo affair, a sex scandal that took down a prominent government official — and threatened to take down Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and Philip's (Matt Smith) relationship in the process.

As Elizabeth learns more about the controversy, she finds herself suspicious of Philip's own loyalty to her, a fear that had been stewing inside her for years. But the way Philip and Elizabeth deal with these suspicions may just give viewers some insight into how the pair's relationship has lasted all these years.

The Crown premieres Friday, Dec. 8 on Netflix.