

Netflix announced the premiere date for the next installment of its historical drama The Crown on Thursday. Season 2 -- which will cover 1955 through 1963 in the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) -- arrives on the streaming service Dec. 8.

The second season starts with the embarrassing Suez Crisis, where British forces invaded Egypt and were forced to withdraw under pressure from the United States and the USSR, the world's true powers at the time. It continues through the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, amidst a storm of humiliating scandals. The '60s are beginning, and the times they are a-changin'. Dexter's Michael C. Hall is joining the cast as President John F. Kennedy.

The Crown won Golden Globes for Best Drama Series and Best Actress for its first season and is nominated for several Emmys, including Drama Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor for John Lithgow (playing Winston Churchill), Writing and Directing.

The Crown Season 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 8 on Netflix.