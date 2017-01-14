TBS has ordered 10 episodes of a new animated comedy from the minds of Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks, it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

The Cops, which was first developed at FX before moving to TBS, follows two Los Angeles cops, Al (Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), who despite their best efforts, regularly fail to protect and serve the public. In addition to their roles as creators and stars, Brooks and C.K. will also executive-produce alongside The Office's Greg Daniels.

TBS renews People of Earth, Search Party, continues kick-butt 2016

"We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018," Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming, said in a statement. "I only hope these newbies know what they're doing."

The Cops is the latest series to join TBS' newly redeveloped lineup under Turner President Kevin Reilly. In 2016, the network successfully launched an impressive slate of comedies, including scripted series Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Wrecked, People of Earth and Search Party as well as Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

The Cops is currently slated to debut in 2018.