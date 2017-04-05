Talk about mommy issues.

On Thursday's episode of The Catch, Margot (Sonya Walger) confronts her would-be killer... who also claims to be her daughter. But Margot isn't ready to accept the woman's story as fact just yet.

In our exclusive sneak peek from the episode, the young lady certainly makes a convincing case that she could share Margot's DNA: she can sling one-liners like nobody's business, volleying insults back at Margot as quickly as she receives them. Plus, her haughty British accent mirrors Margot's cadence perfectly.

But beneath that tough exterior clearly lies some deep-seated childhood trauma. "Imagine growing up in a home where everyone despised you, but you have no idea why," she says. "And then one day you discover the truth, and suddenly it all makes sense."

Though Alice (Mireille Enos) is also skeptical at first, she seems much more moved by the young woman's sob story than Margot, who makes an unexpected move at the end of the clip that proves she's determined to get to the bottom of this.

The Catch airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.