We now know when The Carmichael Show's postponed mass shooting episode will air.

According to Deadline, it will make its way to TV this Wednesday at 9/8c. The episode centers on Jerrod Carmichael surviving a mass shooting at a mall. Struggling with being labeled a victim, he'll have to confront his feelings when a police officer asks him to recall what he saw.

The episode was pulled when a gunman opened fire on five individuals during a GOP practice in Virginia for the annual congressional baseball game. That same day, a separate gunman killed three at his former place of work at a UPS facility in San Francisco. Carmichael expressed disdain with NBC pulling the episode in the wake of both tragedies.

"We handled the episode with as much love and integrity as we could," he told Chelsea Handler during an interview for her Netflix talk show. "To pull that is just criminal. It does a disservice to the viewer, it does a disservice to you, it does a disservice to all of us."

The Carmichael Show airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.