The Brave is a complex military drama about a secret ops squad that trots around the globe engaging in dangerous missions. But the biggest mission the show has? Distinguishing itself from the other new military-themed dramas coming this fall to network television.

That's been a running theme at this year's Television Critics Association summer press tour, where three military dramas are promoting their debuts this fall: NBC's The Brave, CBS' SEAL Team and The CW's Valor.

"This isn't your typical straightforward military show," Demetrius Grosse, who plays Ezekiel "Preach" Carter on the show, said. "We deal more in terms of the espionage and intelligence of military, the things we don't normally see that go into avoiding firefights and military conflicts. The thing that makes this show unique and special is you see the behind the scenes things that you normally wouldn't associate with the military. Espionage, code switching, deep cover, that kind of stuff."

"One of the principal inspirations for the show was ER," creator Dean Georgaris added. "I think back to '94 when ER came out, I think Chicago Hope came out the same year, or similar times. I think there's room for lots of shows. We're not worried about standing out, we're focused on doing the best job on our approach, which is an immersive approach."

The show will also feature a prominent Muslim character working toward the same goals that ruggedly handsome American tough guy Captain Adam Dalton (Under the Dome's Mike Vogel).

"He's a subject of the story, he's one of the heroes," Hadi Tabbal says of his character Amir. "When you put a character like that on TV that is actually the subject you are empathizing with, he's a subject that is conversational, he's not just an object of observation. You're not objectifying that character. ... So I think that is extremely different than other depictions on TV."

The Brave premieres Monday, Sept. 25 on NBC.