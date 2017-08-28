The scales of justice are supposed to be infallible, but The Bold Type knows that's not always the case for victims of sexual assault.

Based on these exclusive finale photos of Freeform's best new drama of the summer, it looks like Jane (Katie Stevens) is about to learn that lesson while researching her next article.

The Bold Type hasn't been afraid to dig into feminist issues in its first season, taking on the blatant sexism of Instagram's nipple policy and the absolutely repulsive harassment women often face online. They've treated every issue as its own complex topic, and we're excited to see how they tackle this latest (and possibly most important) topic.

The finale, aptly titled "Carry the Weight," focuses on a young woman whose performance art is also a powerful piece of activism. Jane encounters this woman, who is a victim of sexual assault, and has decided to carry the scales of justice in protest of the justice that she feels she didn't receive. Gradually, as the young woman makes her statement, other victims also join in solidarity and support.

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Freeform.