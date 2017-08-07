The Bold Type is tackling another women's issue in an episode aptly titled "The Breast Issue."

In this exclusive sneak peek, Jane (Katie Stevens) gets assigned to an article on BRCA gene testing and young women who volunteer for mastectomies as a result. For those unaware, the test allows women at risk of developing breast cancer to test their DNA for mutations. From there, they can decide whether they want to be proactive and get preventative mastectomies before the cancer ever presents.

It's pretty clear from the onset that Jane has strong feelings against the article for reasons unknown.

Nonetheless, Jane has specific instructions from Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), and we all know how seriously she takes those.

But why did she have such a visceral reaction? Our bet is that Jane's long dead mother was probably a victim of breast cancer (or cancer of some kind), which makes this assignment an incredibly personal one for her. On the plus side, it will only improve her writing. On the other hand, she may not be ready to face something that is clearly so hard for her.

