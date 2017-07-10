Freeform's latest dramedy, The Bold Type, exists in a Cosmo-esque work environment, as three young women navigate the twists and turns of working at their high profile magazine, Scarlett.

While you do get the typical hallmarks of a young adult series (ex-boyfriend woes, high fashion outfits and extravagant parties), there's also some really great feminist themes running through the show. TV Guide spoke to star Aisha Dee about the empowered women of The Bold Type, and her character, Kat, in particular.

"[Kat] kind of doesn't know that she's supposed to be intimidated by anyone," Dee says. "Part of that is just genuine confidence, but part of it is just that she has no idea that she's supposed to be intimidated by these people. ... I think we can all learn something from that. There's something about that that's really powerful, to just kind of go through the world and see everyone as being a person, not a person that you should or shouldn't be intimidated by."

Aisha Dee, The Bold Type

Maybe that's why Kat has managed to become head of the magazine's social media department at the ripe old age of 26. Talk about a rising star.

Her cohorts, Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), might not be as headstrong or confident as Kat, but Dee says that the struggles they go through are just as important in order to show off some of the problems women still face in the work environment today.

"I think anyone, any woman can connect with the idea that it's hard to assert yourself and say, 'This is what I want' because there's this pressure to be so likable all the time," Dee explains. "Being likable and agreeable and doing whatever, even if it's not what you want to do -- you agree to do it because you don't want to be seen as a difficult girl. You want to be the cool girl that's down to do anything."

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Freeform.