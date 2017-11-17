Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

With Tom's (Ryan Eggold) shocking death on The Blacklist's fall finale, Red's (James Spader) secret is safe — for now. But probably not for long.

The truth about Red's connection to Liz (Megan Boone), and the story behind that bag of bones, was buried along with Tom, who wasn't able to share his discovery with Liz before he died.

When the show returns in 2018, picking up about a year after Tom's death, someone Red believed was no longer a problem may be coming back into the picture to make things very complicated for him, Liz and the other members of the task force. As Liz adjusts to her new life as a widow and single mother to now toddler-age Agnes, she will also have to confront some demons from her own past, as well as her present.

The Blacklist returns with new episodes in 2018.