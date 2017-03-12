When The Blacklist returns in April, everyone will be dying to know why Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) betrayed and nearly killed Red Reddington (James Spader). We hope that nobody dies in pursuit of the answers -- but if nothing else, things are going to get much trickier, in an unexpected way. Specifically, Dembe kidnaps a member of the Task Force, and his motivations are unclear, at least initially.

Liz (Megan Boone), however, is willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. "She's a little bit more curious to know why Dembe would do something like this, and trying to understand Dembe's point of view and if he's dangerous or not," Boone tells TVGuide.com. "She doesn't want to lose Red by any means, but she also has the same affinity for Dembe."

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz!

So what is Dembe's endgame? Whatever it is, it sounds like Cooper (Harry Lennix) and the rest of the Task Force should consider severing ties with Red.

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.