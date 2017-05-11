On last week's episode of The Blacklist, Red (James Spader) posited the theory that Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) might be targeting Liz (Megan Boone) in order to get to him. On Thursday's episode, someone is targeting Liz... but it wasn't Mr. Kaplan who hired him. So who did?

That's as much of a mystery to Red as it is to anyone else. In our exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Red explains to Liz that she and the team need to set their sights on a criminal who goes by the name "The Debt Collector" -- a man he describes as "a mercenary paid to exact revenge."

Unfortunately, Red's not going to make it to D.C. in time to go after the Debt Collector himself, so he advises Liz to enlist Cooper's (Harry Lennix) help. But given the fact that the FBI finds itself under a microscope at the moment, that might be easier said than done.

