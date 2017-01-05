Sparks have been flying on The Blacklist between Samar (Mozhan Marno) and Aram (Amir Arison) for quite some time now. Are they finally ready to take the plunge? When the show returns from its holiday hiatus on Thursday, all signs point to yes!

But don't pop the champagne yet. Unfortunately, the team's working frantically to try to flush out a leak in the FBI on Thursday's episode, so Aram and Samar don't have that much time to make googly eyes at each other. And to further dampen things, during the investigation into the leak, some information comes to light that makes at least one of them question whether coupling up would be the right move.

"The relationship between Aram and Samar develops in a sort of surprising way," Marno teases. "Relationships in real life, too, don't progress in a linear fashion. They take a step closer and take a step back. In this episode, we'll see both."

So, when all is said and done, is there any hope for the couple? There might be, if they could ever get on the same page about things. And for now, that's a very big if.

