NBC has renewed The Blacklist for a fifth season, TVGuide.com has confirmed. The drama starring Megan Boone and James Spader will air its fourth season finale on May 18.

However, there's still no word on whether spin-off The Blacklist: Redemption, which focuses on Ryan Eggold's character, Tom, and aired its freshman season earlier this year, will be back for a second season.

The renewal news, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, comes ahead of NBC's official upfront presentation on Monday. It's also not surprising, given that The Blacklist is the network's second most-watched drama and draws nearly 10 million viewers in its Thursdays at 10 p.m. timeslot, against ABC's formidable TGIT. A fifth season will feature the show's 100th episode.

The Blacklist is the latest drama to be renewed by NBC, which has also greenlit new seasons of Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and others in the past 24 hours. However, as with The Blacklist: Redemption, there's no official word on whether the latest series in the #OneChicago, franchise, Chicago Justice, will be renewed for a second season.

